Drivers warned on track limits

In recent years drivers have pushed ever further when it comes to track limits. In a bid to curb the practice - no pun intended - 'sausage' kerbs have been added at some tracks though these often resulted in a risk to safety.

Two corners where drivers have particularly sought to gain an advantage are the two final corners - Turns 9 and 10 - at the Red Bull Ring, allowing them to slingshot on to the long pit straight.

This year the infamous 'sausage' kerbs have been replaced by loops, and ahead of the event, race director, Michael Masi has warned that those exceeding the limits will be penalised.

"A lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by leaving the track and cutting behind the red and white kerb on the exit of Turn 9, as judged by the detection loop in this location, will result in that lap time being invalidated by the stewards," he makes clear in his event notes heading into the weekend.

"On the third occasion of a driver cutting behind the red and white exit kerb at Turn 9 during the race, he will be shown a black and white flag, any further cutting will then be reported to the stewards.

"Each time any car passes behind the red and white exit kerb, teams will be informed via the official messaging system.

"In all cases, the driver must only re-join the track when it is safe to do so and without gaining a lasting advantage", though these requirements will not automatically apply to any driver who is judged to have been forced off the track, when each such case will be judged individually.