Austrian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

03/07/2020

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:04.816 149.302 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:05.172 0.356
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:05.418 0.602
4 Sainz McLaren 1:05.431 0.615
5 Perez Racing Point 1:05.512 0.696
6 Norris McLaren 1:05.621 0.805
7 Albon Red Bull 1:05.701 0.885
8 Ricciardo Renault 1:05.860 1.044
9 Magnussen Haas 1:05.907 1.091
10 Leclerc Ferrari 1:05.924 1.108
11 Stroll Racing Point 1:06.074 1.258
12 Vettel Ferrari 1:06.077 1.261
13 Ocon Renault 1:06.270 1.454
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:06.360 1.544
15 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:06.365 1.549
16 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:06.404 1.588
17 Russell Williams 1:06.495 1.679
18 Latifi Williams 1:06.906 2.090
19 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:06.943 2.127
20 Grosjean Haas No Time

