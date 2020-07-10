F1 confirms races at Mugello and Sochi

F1 has this morning confirmed that Mugello with host a Grand Prix on 13 September, a week after the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, while Sochi will host the Russian Grand Prix on 27 September.

While F1 teams have previously tested at the Ferrari-owned Tuscan track it will be the first time it has hosted a round of the Formula One World Champion.

The race has added significance in that it will mark the 1,000th Formula One Grand Prix start for the Maranello outfit.

"We are delighted to announce Mugello and Sochi will be part of the 2020 calendar and want to thank all our partners for their support in recent weeks," said Chase Carey in a brief statement issued as the cars took to the track for opening practice at the Red Bull Ring this morning.

"We had great start to our season in Austria last weekend and we are increasingly confident in our plans to race throughout the remainder of 2020.

"The Russian Grand Prix is a major moment in our season and we are looking forward to being back in Sochi in September. We are equally excited to see Formula 1 race for the first time at Mugello, an occasion that will mark Ferrari's 1000 Grand Prix. Both races will be a huge boost for fans with more announcements on the next races in our calendar coming in the weeks ahead."

"To be able to celebrate an extraordinary anniversary like the thousandth grand prix for Scuderia Ferrari at our own home at Mugello is an incredible opportunity," said Mattia Binotto. "Mugello is not just one of the most spectacular and challenging tracks for drivers and cars, it is also a structure that has made sustainability one of its priorities.

"This commitment has taken it to levels of excellence both for Italy and the world," he added. "There are lots of people to whom we send thanks for turning this opportunity into reality - above all Formula 1's Chairman and CEO Chase Carey, who knows and appreciates the value that our team represents for this sport, to the extent that he was prepared to recognise this anniversary in the official name of the event.

"Then there are two partners who have been fundamental to achieving this goal. First there is the region that will play host to us, Tuscany - one of the most beautiful in our country, rich with artistic treasures and breathtaking scenery. Then there is the city of Florence, a jewel that is unique in the world for its architectural beauty and for the masterpieces that can be enjoyed there.

"For me personally, Mugello is linked to the memories of so many days of testing that I have worked at along with the rest of the team in a bid to improve the car, sometimes dreaming of taking on our opponents there. To think that today we are about to have an event like a Grand Prix there - and the thousandth in our Formula 1 history no less - is a wonderful feeling. I can't wait for that dream to come true on September 13."

This morning's announcement brings the schedule up to 10 races, and it is understood that in the coming days a further three events will be confirmed, most likely a triple-header featuring Hockenheim (11 October), Imola (18) and Portimao (25).