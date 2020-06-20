World Motor Sport Council Decisions

Under the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, and at the close of the first FIA eConference, members of the World Motor Sport Council convened remotely from locations across the globe for the second meeting of 2020, chaired by President Jean Todt and Deputy President for Sport Graham Stoker.

The global situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, and over the past weeks the Council noted the publication of extensive 'Return to Motor Sport' guidelines prepared by the FIA under the direction of FIA Medical Commission President, Professor Gérard Saillant, following discussions with the World Health Organisation. It sets out best practices for the running of events as it becomes possible to do so under any applicable health regulations.

Specifically with regard to the resumption of the Formula One World Championship and other championships and International Series taking place at the same events (such as the Formula 2 Championship, Formula 3 Championship and Porsche Supercup), the Council approved the addition of Appendix S to the International Sporting Code – the COVID-19 Code of Conduct.

The FIA has consulted the guidance issued by public health authorities, and the advice of an independent external expert, in order to put together the protocols set out in this COVID-19 Code of Conduct to mitigate the risks of transmission of COVID-19 that may arise during the staging of Events that include a round of the FIA Formula One World Championship.

The scope of the COVID-19 Code of Conduct will be expanded to certain other championships, as well as to other categories of motor sport.

Following the Council's approval of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 Technical and Sporting Regulations by e-vote on 27 May, further meetings have taken place between the Formula 1 Teams, Power Unit Manufacturers, and the FIA in order to refine them. The main adjustments approved by the Council today are as follows:

Changes to the 2020 Sporting Regulations

A number of adjustments to facilitate the Return to Racing operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. These include:

Ability for the Stewards to operate remotely in exceptional circumstances, should the conditions require it

Adjustments to team curfew periods because of working conditions under social distancing

Amendments to the tyre allocation regulations to give greater operational flexibility to the FIA and Pirelli

Namely: Each Driver will be allocated the following specification of dry-weather tyres at each Event:

i) Two sets of the hard specification of tyres.

ii) Three sets of the medium specification of tyres.

iii) Eight sets of the soft specification of tyres.

Introduction of Team Personnel Limits at the starting grid

Namely: Once pit exit is opened, no more than forty team personnel for each Competitor are permitted on the grid.

22 minutes before the scheduled start of the formation lap, a warning signal will be given indicating that the end of the pit lane will be closed in two minutes.

20 minutes before the scheduled start of the formation lap the end of the pit lane will be closed and a second warning signal will be given. Any car which is still in the pit lane can start from the end of the pit lane provided it got there under its own power. If more than one car is affected they must line up in the order in which they qualified. However, any car reaching the end of the pit lane after the five minute signal must start behind any car already at the pit exit.

All such cars may then join the race once the whole field has passed the end of the pit lane for the first time after the start.

The approach of the start will be announced by signals shown ten minutes, five minutes, three minutes, one-minute and fifteen seconds before the start of the formation lap, each of which will be accompanied by an audible warning.

When the ten minute signal is shown, everybody except drivers, officials and team technical staff must leave the grid.

When the three five minute signal is shown all cars on the grid must have their wheels fitted, after this signal wheels may only be removed in the pit lane and team personnel and equipment trolleys must commence leaving the grid.

A penalty under Article 38.3(d) will be imposed on any driver whose car did not have all its wheels fully fitted at the threefive minute signal.

When the three minute signal is shown, no more than sixteen team personnel for each Competitor are permitted on the grid.

When the one minute signal is shown, engines should be started and all remaining team personnel must leave the grid by the time the 15 second signal is given taking all equipment with them.

Adjustments to the certain race procedures (start, race resumption, etc.)

Definition of the Podium Ceremony for Open and Closed Events to cater for COVID-19 restrictions+

Changes to the 2020 and 2021 Technical Regulations

Addition of Article 5.1.6, related to the partial-load fuel mass flow rate

Adjustments and refinements to Article 22, concerning the newly-introduced Homologated Components

Changes to the 2021 Sporting Regulations

Refinements to the Aerodynamic Testing Restrictions

Changes to the 2021 Technical Regulations

Limitation to the number of software versions a team can use in a year for cost reasons

Limitation in the number of fuel formulations and engine oil specifications that can be approved in a year for cost reasons.