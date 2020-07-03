Hamilton: 2020 title would be special

While some believe the truncated season will compromise the worth of the 2020 title, Lewis Hamilton insists that winning it would be "special".

The Briton believes that the global pandemic and the ongoing drive for increased diversity would, to him, make the title worth "more than ever".

"Winning the title this year would mean more than ever before being that it is such a momentous year in the sense of this pandemic, which we are still fighting," the Briton told reporters in Spielberg.

"But then, on a more personal level and the Black Lives Matter and fighting for injustice and equality that, being in that time to be also fighting for something so important, it is not going to change in our time, our generation but for our kids, it is such an important moment for us, so yes, winning the world title during this time would be even more important," he added.

Asked if he is going to 'take the knee' in support of the campaign for racial equality, Hamilton, who has been outspoken on the issue in recent weeks, said he was undecided, as were his fellow drivers.

"We haven't all spoken, so I'm sure during this weekend we will," he said. "It's not something that's been on the top of my mind, I've been asked that question multiple times, and it's not really been a priority of mine to come here and kneel. We'll see Sunday.

"Whatever we do," he continued, "we'll try and do it united, it's important we remain united, or become united, in this sport.

"We really do have to fight to end the injustices and the inequality," he added. "It's not enough to take a moment to just post blackout Tuesday or whatever it may be, and then go back to regular lives. It has to continue. Black people don't have the privilege of being able to take a moment out. It's something we have to stay on top of, the industry has to stay on top of, we all have to come together."

The world champion subsequently revealed a new helmet livery, which features the Black Lives Matter logo on its dome.

