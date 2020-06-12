FOM confirms Japanese GP cancelled also

The day after Ross Brawn admitted that the Japanese, Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix could be dropped from the 2020 schedule, the promoters in Azerbaijan and Singapore confirmed the cancellation of their events. Shortly after, Formula One Management confirmed the cancellation of the Suzuka event also.

"These decisions have been taken due to the different challenges our promoters face in those countries," said FOM in a brief statement. "In Singapore and Azerbaijan the long lead times required to construct street circuits made hosting the events during a period of uncertainty impossible and in Japan, ongoing travel restrictions also led to the decision not to proceed with the race.

"At the same time we have made significant progress with existing and new promoters on the revised calendar and have been particularly encouraged by the interest that has been shown by new venues in hosting a Formula 1 race during the 2020 season.

"We appreciate this is still a time of uncertainty and complexity around the world and will continue to ensure we proceed with the 2020 season in a cautious and flexible way. We have detailed and robust safety plans in place to ensure we begin our season in the safest possible way."

On Thursday, F1 MD, Ross Brawn admitted that back-to-back races were being considered in Bahrain, with the second event taking place on an alternative "almost oval" layout.

He also revealed that other European tracks are being considered, including Mugello, which is owned by Ferrari, Imola, Portimao, and Hockenheim.

"There are a number of good European tracks where we could add another one or two races on to make sure we have a comprehensive season," he told the official F1 website. "We're not going to declare it yet, as it's still a work in progress."