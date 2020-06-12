Singapore GP cancelled

Race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd and Formula 1 today announced the cancellation of the Singapore Grand Prix, due to continuing nationwide restrictions on construction and business activities brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic

"While there are still more than three months to go before the scheduled race on 20 September, we regret to announce that we will be unable to proceed with the race due to the prohibitions imposed on access and construction of the event venue required for a street race to be held in the city," read the official statement.

"Confirmation of the cancellation will also give certainty to our fans, ticketholders, and commercial partners," it continued.

"Apart from the closure of the event venue, other challenges include ongoing mass gathering and worldwide travel restrictions. These and other measures were understandably put in place by the Singapore Government and the various authorities to prioritise safety and are targeted to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With these limitations, which continue to remain in place, building and construction work of the circuit, which normally commences in May, have not been able to commence. We are therefore unable to complete the race circuit infrastructure in time for the race to take place.

"The last few months have been extremely challenging on all fronts, and we have now made this difficult decision which Formula 1 and our stakeholders accept we have had to take," said Colin Syn, Deputy Chairman of Singapore GP Pte Ltd(SGP).

"Ultimately, the health and safety of our contractors and their workers, spectators, Formula 1 crew, staff and volunteer marshals is our number one priority and we thank everyone for their patience and unwavering support thus far. While we are disappointed that we won't be able to host the race this year, we look forward to welcoming fans to the race next season and wish the Formula 1 community well as it starts its season in July,"

"The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) supports the joint decision by race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd and Formula 1 to cancel the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2020," added Ms Ong Ling Lee, Director, Sports, Singapore Tourism Board, "as this safeguards the health and well being of participants, fans and all Singaporeans.

"Since 2008, the F1 race has generated benefits for both Singapore and the F1 franchise, with many local businesses actively involved in race preparations and operations. We take pride in our track record of hosting the first and only F1 night street race for the past 12 years, and we look forward to its return next year."

Singapore GP will provide existing ticketholders with automatic refunds within 30 business days, or if preferred, an option to rollover their ticket to next year's event. Ticketholders will be contacted with more information on the next steps. Ticketholders who purchased via SGP's Authorised Ticketing Partners should contact them for refunds.