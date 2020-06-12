Azerbaijan Grand Prix also cancelled

Just moments after organizers announced the cancellation of the 2020 Singapore Grand Prix, it was confirmed that the race in Baku has also been cancelled.

"This conclusion was reached as a direct result of the continuing uncertainty caused by the global coronavirus pandemic and comes after extensive discussions with the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic as well as Formula One World Championship Ltd and the FIA," read the official announcement.

"Following the initial postponement of this year's race in March, we have explored every possibility to find a way to stage the race weekend in 2020 in a safe and responsible manner," it continued, "and in such a way that would prioritise the health of all involved while still putting on a great show for fans across the world. However, it has now become clear that this is no longer feasible within the current timeframe.

"The ongoing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic means that the construction of our street circuit cannot be guaranteed to be carried out safely and on time. In addition, the various containment measures still being implemented by governments across the world - and the impact these are having on cross-border travel - further reduce the chances of realistically staging a race weekend in Baku later this year. This has, therefore, left us with no choice but to cancel the Grand Prix.

"In coming to this conclusion, BCC's primary concern throughout has been the health and well-being of the Azerbaijani people as well as all visiting F1 fans, staff and championship participants.

"BCC shares its fans disappointment at not being able to experience the pinnacle of motorsport race through the streets of Baku in 2020."

Fans who had already purchased tickets for this year's race that wish to secure a refund, may contact: bilet@bakugp.az. Alternatively, any tickets purchased will be automatically valid for the Grand Prix 2021.