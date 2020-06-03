No deadline for finalising calendar

Tuesday saw F1 finally confirm the first half of the revised 2020 calendar, the European events. In terms of confirming the flyaways, which include Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Azerbaijan, Russia and Japan, Chase Carey insists there is no deadline.

"We're in uncharted waters," he tells the official F1 website. "We certainly continue to have a lack of visibility beyond a fairly short timeframe.



"We're engaged with all our promoters," he continues, "and we're in active discussion with all of them, all of them are struggling to have the same visibility.

"We're not going to give a deadline right now," he adds. "With the fluidity of the situation, a deadline would create pressures which may not be right and realistic for the situation so we're thinking of goals.

"Our goal would be before the end of June to if not complete the rest of the calendar, is to have a handle on it," he admits. "We know what we would like to try and do.

"We have other options if some things don't come together. We do expect there are races which are on the calendar which will probably still not occur. I think we certainly have options.

"We want to make sure we do it right but in these times, safety is still priority one, and we want to make sure we do it in a way that we've understood as much as possible what is required, what are the issues we have to deal with and not rush to any decisions before we can make them in the right way."

While the races in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi are almost certain to go ahead, the likes of China - where the pandemic originated - Vietnam, Canada, Austin and Brazil are in doubt.