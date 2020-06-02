F1 not after "gimmicks", insists Carey as reverse-grid proposal is dropped

F1 boss, Chase Carey insists that though he and his team are seeking to "enhance the experience" for race fans, he is not seeking to introduce "gimmicks" for the sake of it.

"We've had discussions in the past couple of years about should we look at ways to make some changes that honour the sport, respect what has made the sport great but we think would be changes that would enhance the experience for fans," Carey tells the official F1 website.

"We've talked about a couple in the coronavirus context of these two races," he continued, referring to the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone double-headers). "At this point we've had one that's been publicised about a reverse-grid that not all teams were comfortable with and making changes in this short timeframe requires unanimity of support.

"We're changing almost real time inside the season, but we'll continue to look at ideas," he added. "We want to make sure they're not gimmicks.

"It's a great sport with great history, great heroes, great stars, incredibly talented drivers and other individuals so we want to respect everything to a degree but we want to make sure that doesn't mean we wouldn't look at ways to make some changes.

"To some degree, this season being unique gives a little bit more opportunity to try something that I don't think we would do unless we thought it was a real possibility to add something to the race. But I think we'll continue (talks) but it won't be unique to this.

"I think we always want to be challenging ourselves and (looking at whether) there other things we can do to make the sport better."