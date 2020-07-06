Vietnam race could take place in November

A burst of social media last week suggested that an announcement on the Vietnam Grand Prix was pending. However, as the Austrian Grand Prix came and went there were no further updates.

Today, Hanoi chairman, Nguyen Duc Chung revealed a city People's Council meeting that Hanoi will make "a thorough assessment of disease-related issues and will negotiate with the organizing committee so that it can organize the race at the end of November".

Originally scheduled for 5 April, the event was officially postponed on 13 March due to the pandemic, which was at that time peaking in the country, Hanoi being the hot spot with a reported 121 cases.

Now, having gone almost 90 days without any further domestic transmissions of the virus and socio-economic activities returning to normal the country can begin to look ahead.

Indeed, according to VN Express, Vietnam's tally of active cases is 29 with 340 patients having been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

Speaking at the weekend, Chase Carey said he hoped to announce the next "chunk of races" in the "coming weeks".

With the United States, Mexican and Brazilian races looking doubtful, it is anticipated that further European rounds will be announced in addition to the races in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. China is still thought to be viable, while Russia is also possible.

Vietnam has a ten year contract to host the race.