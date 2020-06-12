Imola: We are ready to host a Grand Prix

On the day that the Japanese, Singapore and Azerbaijan Grands Prix are cancelled, it is looking increasingly likely that Italy will get to host two rounds of the 2020 season.

Speaking yesterday, Ross Brawn admitted that pending the cancellation of a number of flyaway events, F1 bosses were looking at staging more races in Europe.

"Things are moving fast, but we still have time," he told the official F1 website. "We have lots of different options and we're very confident we're going to have a great second half of the season, but there is no point making the statement yet as there are still some moving parts we need to put together.

"There is a contingency to have an extended European season with another one or two races if needed," he added. "I think Bahrain and Abu Dhabi will be the backstop of the season from what we can see at the moment. That gives us 10. We'll find at least five or six good races in the middle.

"We recognise that venues where they have to build a track, such as Baku or Singapore, need more notice than permanent tracks. Every aspect has been considered, and I think we can have a very good second half of the season. There will be some races which don't happen, might be some races we put in, but there's lots going on.

"There are a number of good European tracks where we could add another one or two races on to make sure we have a comprehensive season," says Brawn. "We're not going to declare it yet, as it's still a work in progress."

Among those "European tracks" is Mugello, which is owned by Ferrari but has never hosted a round of the world championship.

On pole however, must be Imola, the legendary Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, which hosted 27 rounds of the world championship between 1980 and 2006.

Today, by an amazing coincidence, circuit boss, Uberto Selvatico Estense revealed that the track's Grade 1 licence has been renewed.

"With the renewal of the license we are in the condition to host also a F1 Grand Prix, having all the standards requested by FIA," he said in a brief statement. "We hope that such dream becomes true with the teamwork of the institutions and territory."

While F1 is yet to make any announcement, and while Portimao and Hockenheim are being considered, a second Italian race on 13 September would form the season's third triple header, what with the Belgian Grand Prix on 30 August and the race at Monza the week after.

While Ferrari would dearly love to see F1 at its own circuit, it's widely thought that a return to Imola is the sport's preference.