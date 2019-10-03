F1 says "no serious discussions" with new teams

Earlier today, Monaco-based Monaco Increase Management (MIM), which has links to the Campos junior squad, released a statement announcing its hopes to enter F1 in 2021, revealing that it has held talks with Chase Carey and Ross Brawn, and even giving details of potential drivers and technical staff.

However, Formula One Management (FOM) has tonight issued a brief statement appearing to put a damper on things.

"Following publicity in recent days from several entities that have indicated their ambition to participate in the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2021, while Formula 1 appreciates their interest, we can confirm that there are no serious discussions with any persons or companies about the admission of a new team," it read.