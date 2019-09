FIA delays implementation of standardised brake system components

As the sport seeks to further standardise parts, this morning the FIA issued a brief statement to announce that it has "chosen to delay the potential implementation of single suppliers for brake friction materials and brake system components".

The sport's governing body explains that this is to "allow further evaluation of the real-world performance of 2021 Formula 1 cars".

"The significant regulation changes and their interpretation by the teams will affect multiple aspects of the 2021 cars," the statement added, "and considering the critical role of the brakes in both safety and performance, the FIA has decided to cancel both the selection process for brake systems and for brake friction materials in F1 until further studies can be undertaken.

The FIA thanked "preselected bidder", Brembo, for "providing a thorough and sound proposal based on the specifications supplied to it".

"Nonetheless, and in light of the considerations regarding car performance mentioned above, it has been decided to reassess the situation in 2021," it added.