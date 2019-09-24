F1 plans "futuristic" front wings for 2021

Following details concerning windtunnel testing of the proposed look of the 2021 contenders, F1 has given further insight including the "futuristic" front wing to be used.

The latest iteration was presented to the teams yesterday and while no images have been released, the most notable change apparently is the "futuristic sweeping front wing", which Chief Technical Officer, Pat Symonds and the FIA's Head of Single Seater Technical Matters, Nikolas Tombazis have been working on for several months.

According to the official F1 website, the latest front wing is more robust and is no longer straight, instead it features "two sweeping flaps, with the endplates pointing upwards dramatically".

Comparing it to the wing tips on a passenger plane, it is understood the tips won't be loaded up, and will therefore be available for development by the teams.

Though the wing is currently two meters wide, windtunnel testing will reveal whether this can be reduced without impacting the turbulence negatively.

The rear wing, which is wider than that seen on the windtunnel car shown previously, features an endplate and struts that sweep inwards in a curve, as opposed to being vertical, this being more about aesthetics than anything else.

Also, the tip of the nose has been lowered and the chassis raised, along with a higher headrest and roll-hoop, thereby allowing more space for the driver.

Along with "tweaks" to the rear brakes and gearbox, the floor has also been re-profiled.

Further windtunnel testing will take place before the ("planned") publication of the regulations in October.