Vettel and Hamilton slam reverse grid proposal

As F1, under its (fairly) new ownership, continues to find ways to 'spice up' the show and attract new fans, a number of ideas are being proposed.

The teams have seemingly already given their approval for qualifying races to take place on Saturdays at a number of events next year, while the idea of reverse grids is also being discussed.

The reverse grid would either be based on championship position, with the championship leader starting at the back, the result of the previous race or the result of qualifying, or indeed the qualifying race.

Told that were the system in place at present, they would start the Singapore Grand Prix from 18th, 19th and 20th on the grid, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel were not impressed.

"I would not be happy," admitted pole-man Leclerc. "I'm a lot happier to start first tomorrow but yeah, I don't think it's the solution for Formula 1.

"I think the best shall win and start in the best place and not reversing that order. I don't think it's the solution."

"I don't really know what to say to it," sighed Hamilton. "People that propose that don't really know what they're talking about."

"I think it's complete bullshit to be honest," said Vettel, ever the purist. "I think we know... if you want to improve things I think it's very clear we need to string the field more together, we need to have better racing. So, it's just a plaster.

"I don't know which genius came up with this but it's not the solution," he added. "It's completely the wrong approach."

"He said it better than me..." smiled Hamilton.

Around the world, millions of F1 fans nodded in agreement.

