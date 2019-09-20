Mercedes fined for fuel temperature infraction

Mercedes has been fined €5,000 after the Singapore stewards deemed that the German team had used fuel more than eleven degrees centigrade below the ambient temperature.

Article 6.5.2 of the 2019 technical regulations, state that no fuel intended for immediate use in a car may be more than ten degrees centigrade below the ambient temperature.

However, in this case, according to the stewards, the ambient temperature was published to be 32 degrees centigrade and the temperature of the fuel was at least 11 degrees below that.

A team representative acknowledged that the temperature was below that required under the regulations due to an error in setting the temperature.

Given that this infringement occurred during Practice 1, the stewards opted to impose a fine.