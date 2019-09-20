Site logo

Singapore GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

20/09/2019

Full times from today's second free practice session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:38.773 114.710 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:38.957 0.184
3 Vettel Ferrari 1:39.591 0.818
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:39.894 1.121
5 Albon Red Bull 1:39.943 1.170
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:40.018 1.245
7 Sainz McLaren 1:40.145 1.372
8 Hulkenberg Renault 1:40.324 1.551
9 Norris McLaren 1:40.361 1.588
10 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:40.637 1.864
11 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:40.713 1.940
12 Ricciardo Renault 1:40.811 2.038
13 Perez Racing Point 1:40.875 2.102
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:41.128 2.355
15 Stroll Racing Point 1:41.128 2.355
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:41.232 2.459
17 Grosjean Haas 1:41.392 2.619
18 Russell Williams 1:41.445 2.672
19 Magnussen Haas 1:41.564 2.791
20 Kubica Williams 1:42.177 3.404

