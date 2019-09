Singapore adds third DRS zone

As part of its continuing policy of experimentation with DRS zones, in a bid to improve the quality and quantity of overtakes, the FIA has added a third zone to the Marina Bay Circuit for this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

In recent years the Marina Bay track has featured two DRS zones, with the detection point of the first at the exit of Turn 4 and activation 53m after Turn 5, along Raffles Boulevard, and the detection point of the second 180m before the apex of Turn 22 and activation 48m after apex of Turn 23, on the main pit straight.

This year however, a third zone has been added, with its detection point 102m before Turn 13 and activation 78m after Turn 13, covering the short straight that runs along Esplanade Drive.