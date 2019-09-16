Singapore GP: Preview - Alfa Romeo

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal: "Singapore is a weekend that asks a lot from everyone in the team. The humidity, the heat, the weird times – it's a tough weekend but our team is ready for the challenge.

"We have shown we can be competitive everywhere we go and there is no reason we shouldn't be in the mix this weekend, but we will need to do a proper job. The margins in the midfield are very small, even on a relatively long lap like in Singapore, and every detail makes a difference. We need to avoid mistakes and put both cars in a position to fight for the points."

Kimi Raikkonen: "Spa and Monza didn't go well, but that's in the past. Everyone is talking about the humidity in Singapore and racing at night, but in the end it doesn't really feel too different than any regular racing weekend. Our objective for this race doesn't change: we need to do a good job in each session as that's the only way to be at the front of a competitive midfield."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "The result in Monza was a big confidence boost and I am looking forward to another good race in Singapore. Racing in the night is always special, although in the car you don't really feel it as much. The Marina Bay track is a challenging one, with so many corners and very little margin for error; the conditions also contribute to making this race hard. But I feel I am well prepared and I am eager to get back in the car."