Calderon to attend W Series test

Tatiana Calderon is to attend the W Series 2020 driver selection event, in Almeria, to share her racing experience and learn more about the single-seater championship.

Calderon, a test driver with the Alfa Romeo F1 team, is in her debut F2 season with the BWT Arden Team, following several years competing in a variety of single-seater championships, including GP3 and Formula 3.

She will join the W Series team in Almeria, where 14 new drivers are set to take part in the selection programme to determine the W Series grid for the 2020 season.

The three-day test, starting on Monday September 16, will include concentrated evaluation using the W Series simulators as well as track time in the state-of-the-art Tatuus T-318 Formula 3 car.

Calderon will only join the first out of three days of testing but will take every opportunity to share her experiences with the younger, less experienced drivers.

"I'm excited to meet the other drivers on track, learn more about W Series and give a bit back to the sport that I love, and that has given me so much," she said.

"We have been watching Tatiana's career with great interest," added Catherine Bond Muir, W Series CEO, "and she is clearly one of the most successful female drivers in the world.

"We have seen some brilliant talent emerge during our first W Series season, and so naturally we are really happy to have her support. With her experience she already knows the strengths you need to succeed."