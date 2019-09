Special livery for Alfa for Italian GP

The Italian Grand Prix is our home race and the place where the Alfa Romeo brand has written some indelible memories in the history of Formula One.

It is a special place where we want to celebrate the heritage of this most prestigious of Italian marques, the passion of the tifosi, the determination that brings us to the starting line.

For these reasons, we are proud to take to the track this weekend with a special livery to commemorate all that takes us to Monza. A tribute to Italian style, Italian design and Italy as a whole - a way to show our passion on our skin.

The livery incorporates the colours of the Italian flag, the unmistakeable Tricolore which will be ubiquitously represented on the Monza grandstands: a symbol of Italy, an embodiment of the support of a whole country ready to stand behind our name.

We will be racing with all our heart. And we'll look great while doing it.

"It's not a big difference," said Kimi Raikkonen, "but it's quite an Italian difference! The car looks great and it's good to do something for a one-off race."

"I can't wait to drive this," added Antonio Giovinazzi. "It's so cool and it's a great way to celebrate the Italian Grand Prix, our home race."

