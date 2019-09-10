Red Bull and Renault load up with softs for Singapore

Strongly tipped to take its third win of the season next weekend in Singapore, Red Bull is taking the full complement of ten sets of the C5 softs for the street race.

Also taking ten sets of the red-banded rubber is Renault, seeking to build on its strong result in Monza, as well as Racing Point.

While the majority of the rest take nine sets, Mercedes has settled for just 8, while Williams is taking 7.

The Grove outfit instead looks to the mediums, Robert Kubica taking 5 sets while teammate George Russell takes 4.

Mercedes, Ferrari, Kevin Magnussen and Kimi Raikkonen take three sets of the C4 yellow-banded tyres, while the Bulls and Racing Points take just one.

Most teams opt for either one or two sets of the hardest C4 mediums.

Last year's race was won by Lewis Hamilton, with Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel joining him on the podium.

The first 15 finishers were all on a one-stop strategy, with Hamilton and Verstappen starting on the hypersofts and subsequently switching to softs.

Vettel switched from the hypersofts to ultrasofts.

Boosted by the latest-spec Honda power unit, Verstappen has made no secret of his confidence that Singapore could see him take his third win of the season, the Dutch driver and his team planning the timing of when he would take on his fourth engine of the year with this race specifically in mind.

However, speaking to his son's website, Jos Verstappen suggested that the youngster may take on a fifth engine before the year is out.

"I think we will have to change another engine this year, so we can have a great race in Suzuka," he said. "In addition we have Mexico, where Max always performs well, America and Brazil.

"There are some races coming where he can really perform."