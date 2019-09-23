Brawn clarifies proposal for changes to qualifying format

Following comments made by Ross Brawn in recent weeks, there has plenty of reaction to the suggestion that 2020 will witness changes to the qualifying format, including the proposal of a race to decide the grid order.

Following the claim that future races could also see the grid reversed, a number of drivers made their feelings clear in Singapore over the weekend.

"I don't really know what to say to it," sighed Lewis Hamilton, when told of the proposal for a reversed grid. "People that propose that don't really know what they're talking about."

"I think it's complete bullshit to be honest," added Sebastian Vettel. "I think we know... if you want to improve things I think it's very clear we need to string the field more together, we need to have better racing. So, it's just a plaster.

"I don't know which genius came up with this but it's not the solution," he added. "It's completely the wrong approach."

In reaction to these comments, and those from fans on social media, Ross Brawn sought to clarify his comments.

"In recent days I've read a variety of statements from drivers and pundits concerning ideas to make the race weekend format more spectacular," he told the official F1 website. "To try to clarify the situation and avoid misunderstandings, there are discussions about experimenting in 2020 with changes to the qualifying format with the aim of making a Grand Prix weekend a little less predictable.

"I want to emphasise the word ‘experiment' because this is what it is about, a small sample to establish the directions for the future.

"We are all too aware that the current qualifying format is exciting and spectacular," he added, "but what is also important is to make sure that the race, the highlight of the weekend, is the best it can be."

Referring to some of the ideas being considered, he said: "No matter how many simulations you run, there's no measure more accurate than the track.

"Formula 1, the teams and the FIA are studying the possibility of a revised format for a small number of events for next season. With stable sporting and technical regulations in place for 2020 it is the perfect time for such evaluations.

"No decision has been taken yet because we are finalising all the details, but feedbacks received so far are, in the majority, positive. I understand that the purists might be concerned, but we should not be afraid to conduct an experiment otherwise we cannot progress.

"We don't want change for the sake of change; we want to improve our sport, because, rather like the development of the cars, if you stand still you risk slipping backwards."