Leclerc gets Sauber outings

Sauber has confirmed that Charles Leclerc will be in the cockpit of the C36 for four of the remaining free practice sessions in the remainder of the 2017 season.

The Monegasque, who is leading the F2 championship, will participate in the FP1 sessions of the Malaysia, US, Mexico and Brazil Grands Prix.

At the Malaysian Grand Prix, Leclerc will replace Marcus Ericsson in the opening session.

Leclerc and Antonio Giovinazzi are both expected to step up to F1 next season and both have been linked with the Swiss team which will use the latest spec Ferrari engines.

Though Ferrari is keen to place both Leclerc and Giovinazzi with Sauber next season, it is understood the owners of the team are keen to retain one seat for Ericsson.

Leclerc made four appearances for Haas last year, the youngster contesting the Friday sessions of the British, Hungarian, German and Brazilian rounds.