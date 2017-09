Singapore GP: Race notes - Sauber

The Sauber F1 Team finished the Singapore Grand Prix on the Marina Bay Street Circuit in P12 (Pascal Wehrlein). Marcus Ericsson did not see the chequered flag after spinning out of the race on lap 35. It was the first race in the history of the Singapore Grand Prix to be driven in wet conditions.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was a difficult race for me today, especially due to the weather conditions we had to work with here in Singapore. I had an ok pace in the beginning, and was able to keep up with my direct competition. I then lost a lot of time due to an incident in one of the pitstops. I was pushing hard to make up for lost time, and went a bit over the limit. Unfortunately, that caused me to spin out of the race. Overall, a disappointment."

Pascal Wehrlein: "It was quite a chaotic race for me. As the track slowly started to dry, we decided to stay out on wet tyres and wait for the opportunity to change to a set of dry tyres, as soon as the track conditions would allow. However, the track did not dry up as quickly as we had anticipated, and the change to intermediate tyres was too late. Later on during the race, I lost more and more time due to many consecutive blue flags."

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal: "It was a tough race for us. Both of the drivers were on wet tyres when we split their strategies - Marcus changed to intermediates. Pascal was still running on wet tyres, as we were waiting to put him onto the dry compound. Unfortunately, the track did not dry up as quickly as we expected it to. He lost a lot of time due to several blue flags later on during the race. During Marcus' pitstop, there was a system error, which led to miscommunication. Overall, a very disappointing race for us. The procedures have to be revised to avoid repeating such situations in the future."