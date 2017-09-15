Singapore GP: Practice notes - Sauber

The Sauber F1 Team used the free practices day at the Singapore GP to conduct mechanical tests (Ericsson) and take aerodynamic measurements (Wehrlein). Both drivers completed the planned programme, testing all three tyre compounds (ultrasoft, supersoft, and soft) on the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The team is now analysing the collected data to prepare for the rest of the weekend.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was a trouble-free day for us today. We were able to go through our planned programme, and run a good amount of laps. However, there is a clear gap to our direct competition, and we have to keep doing our best to maximize the performance of the car. In terms of the atmosphere around the track here in Singapore, it is as great as always, and I am really enjoying driving here under the flood lights."

Pascal Wehrlein: "The weekend has been quite alright so far. The car felt better in the second free practice session than it did in the first. We were also able to run through the planned programme swiftly, which is positive. I tested all three tyre compounds, which was a good comparison. The data that was collected today will help us prepare for tomorrow's qualifying session and the race on Sunday."