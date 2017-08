Belgian GP: Race notes - Sauber

The Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps has come to end with Marcus Ericsson finishing in P16. Pascal Wehrlein had to retire from the race on his third lap, after having issues with the suspension on his car. The team is now heading to Monza to set up for the Italian Grand Prix which takes place next weekend.

Marcus Ericsson: "Going into this race we knew that we would not be very competitive. There were some good parts for us, especially in the middle sector. However, the lack of straight-line speed in the first and last sectors made it a difficult race overall for us. Although the track in Monza will be similarly challenging in terms of the power unit demands we are going to do our best there to fight for the best possible result."

Pascal Wehrlein: "This weekend was a difficult one for me. We had an issue with the suspension on my car so, unfortunately, I had to retire from the race. I am now focusing on the next race and looking forward to having a new opportunity for a better result at Monza."

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal: "Unfortunately, the race was a short one for Pascal today. He had to retire on his third lap after having an issue with the suspension on his car. Marcus' first stints were going ok, he was fighting his direct competition - however, the last stint was disappointing. We saw that there was some damage to the car. We are now working on improving our performance for the next races."