Belgian GP: Qualifying notes - Sauber

Today's qualifying result reflects the difficulties the Sauber F1 Team has been facing this weekend in Spa - the drivers finished qualifying in P19 (Ericsson) and P20 (Wehrlein) ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Marcus Ericsson: "We knew that today's qualifying would be a bit more difficult for us, as it is a power sensitive track. Considering the technical issue I had during FP3, and the small amount of laps I was able to complete, the team did a good job to optimise the car. The car felt good, however, we have to find a way to improve our performance. The weather can play a crucial part in the outcome of the race tomorrow."

Pascal Wehrlein: "Overall, today was a better day for me in terms of track time. I ran a good amount of laps during FP3. Unfortunately, our performance is not where we would like it to be yet. We are looking at our data and working on finding a way to improve for tomorrow's race."