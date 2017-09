Italian GP: Qualifying notes - Sauber

The weather conditions dictated the course of today's qualifying ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. Q1 was first interrupted and then delayed repeatedly by the FIA due to heavy rainfall and difficult track conditions. At 16:40 hrs, the green light for the second half of the session was given. Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein finished in P18 and P19, respectively.

Marcus Ericsson: "Today was very difficult due to the weather conditions. I think that the performance on the wet tyres was alright and the balance of the car also felt ok. Unfortunately, when we changed to intermediates towards the end of Q1 we just could not get them to work properly. It is a bit disappointing that we could not do better in these challenging conditions, but that is how it goes sometimes."

Pascal Wehrlein: "The first laps on the wet tyres were ok and I felt comfortable in the car. As the track conditions were improving, we changed to intermediate tyres. However, we were not able to bring them into the right operating window so I could not set a better lap time. I did my best and will now concentrate on tomorrow's race."