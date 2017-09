Italian GP: Practice notes - Sauber

The two practice sessions ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza ran smoothly for the Sauber F1 Team. Pascal Wehrlein tested the halo system early in FP1, while Marcus Ericsson focused on testing various aerodynamic configurations. In the afternoon, both drivers concentrated on short and long runs on soft and supersoft tyres. Ericsson and Wehrlein completed 56 and 51 laps, respectively.

Marcus Ericsson: "Overall, today has been a decent day for us. We tested various aerodynamic configurations and focused on scanning through different downforce levels. We managed to work through our planned programme today, which was positive, and are now looking at our data to find the best possible setup for this unique Monza track."

Pascal Wehrlein: "The day started out quite positively. In the morning, I felt comfortable in the car and was able to complete some decent laps during the session. In FP2, I was not fully comfortable with the balance of the car. We are looking at our data now, and trying to optimise the setup for tomorrow. Overall, it is good that we completed our programme, and I look forward to the rest of the weekend."