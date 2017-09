Italian GP: Race notes - Sauber

The Italian Grand Prix resulted in P16 for Pascal Wehrlein; Marcus Ericsson’s finish was classified as P18, even though he retired on lap 50 due to a damaged car. With the final race of the European F1 season completed, the Sauber F1 Team is heading to Singapore for the first of the three upcoming Asian races.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was a good start to the race from the middle of the grid. I had some good fights, but when the race settled we struggled to keep up with the competitors in front. We knew that this type of track would be difficult for us. I picked up some damage at the beginning of the race. It was quite difficult to drive the car like that - so it was not the best race for me. We need to focus and come back stronger in Singapore in two weeks."

Pascal Wehrlein: "I did my best today. We knew that this race would be difficult for us, but the whole team did a good job throughout the weekend. I am looking forward to Singapore now - it is a race that I particularly like and I hope that we will be more competitive there."

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal: "In comparison to the rest of the weekend, our race pace was acceptable today even though the results do not exactly show that. Pascal and Marcus both did a good job in keeping up a decent pace - bearing in mind our current situation. Unfortunately, Marcus had to retire just before the race ended after the data showed that his car was damaged. We are now heading to Singapore for the first stop of the Asian race season."