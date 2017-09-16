Singapore GP: Qualifying notes - Sauber

The Sauber F1 Team finished today's qualifying ahead of the Singapore GP in 19th (Pascal Wehrlein) and 20th (Marcus Ericsson). After Ericsson touched the wall in FP3, the gearbox on his Sauber C36-Ferrari had to be changed before the beginning of the qualifying session due to damage.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was a difficult qualifying for me. I had to abort my first stint, and return to the garage early-on to pick up a fresh set of tyres. That made for a tricky start to Q1. In the end I only managed to complete one decent flying lap. It was a disappointing qualifying. Let's see what is possible in tomorrow's race."

Pascal Wehrlein: "I did the best job I could during today's qualifying. My laptime is quite alright considering that I lost some time by slightly touching the wall. As a team, we are all working hard to make progress."