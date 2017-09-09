Contesting F2 to be "almost compulsory"

F2's technical director, Didier Perrin, has revealed that forthcoming changes to the F1 superlicence qualification system will mean that contesting the F2 championship becomes almost compulsory.

The rules in terms of qualifying for a superlicence were changed in early 2015 following Max Verstappen's recruitment to Toro Rosso, the Dutch youngster (at 17 years 166 days) subsequently becoming the youngest driver ever to start a Formula One World Championship race.

Concerned at the precedent this might set, the FIA tightened up the qualifying process for the F1 superlicence in addition to raising the minimum age for F1 drivers to 18.

At present a number of series (F2, European Formula 3, Formula E, IndyCar and the World Endurance Championship's (LMP1 only) are part of the points-based system that allow drivers to qualify for the superlicence.

However, speaking in in Monza, Perrin revealed that changes to the rules will place the emphasis on F2 making it almost compulsory for drivers to contest the series if they wish to move up to 'the pinnacle of motorsport'.

"The superlicence points system is going to be revised," he said, according to Autosport. "It's going to become almost compulsory to race in F2.

"It won't be mandatory in theory," he added, "but it will be the preferred path to F1. It's very important, we want to give some value back to the driver's competitiveness rather than their wallet.

"It will promote F2 a lot," he added, "as it will be the category that gives the most points and the best technical preparation to go to F1.

"It will be published soon," he said of the regulations. "I don't want to speak on behalf of the FIA, since the FIA is going to give it, but everything will be done for F2 to become almost a prerequisite for F1."

Fact is, F2 - formerly GP2 - although producing some great talent over the years, not least F1 world champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, is fast becoming another pay driver series.

Furthermore, as the likes of Davide Valsecchi - who is currently to be seen (over) excitedly conducting F1 post-qualifying interviews - Fabio Leimer and Pierre Gasly will testify, winning the series does not guarantee a move up to F1. Indeed, up to now, many drivers have enjoyed F1 success without even stepping into a GP2 car.

Sadly, the manipulation of F1 will now begin before drivers even reach it.