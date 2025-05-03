Site logo

Miami Grand Prix Sprint: Result

NEWS STORY
03/05/2025

Result of the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Norris McLaren 18 36:37.647
2 Piastri McLaren 18 + 0:00.672
3 Hamilton Ferrari 18 + 0:01.073
4 Albon Williams 18 + 0:02.522
5 Russell Mercedes 18 + 0:03.127
6 Stroll Aston Martin 18 + 0:03.142
7 Lawson Racing Bulls 18 + 0:04.024
8 Bearman Haas 18 + 0:04.218
9 Tsunoda Red Bull 18 + 0:05.153
10 Antonelli Mercedes 18 + 0:05.635
11 Gasly Alpine 18 + 0:05.973
12 Hulkenberg Stake 18 + 0:06.153
13 Hadjar Racing Bulls 18 + 0:07.502
14 Ocon Haas 18 + 0:08.998
15 Bortoleto Stake 18 + 0:09.675
16 Doohan Alpine 18 + 0:09.909
17 Verstappen Red Bull 18 + 0:12.059
Alonso Aston Martin 13 Accident
Sainz Williams 12 Accident Damage
NS Leclerc Ferrari - Did Not Start

