Las Vegas Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "We are quite happy to be in Q3 and we will see what we can do from ninth tomorrow.

"I was happy with both of my laps in Q3 and we finished about half a tenth from seventh position, so it was all very tight. Coming here we thought this circuit might not suit our package as much, especially with the high straight-line speeds. The venue here is impressive and they have done a good job with that. I think the only issue for us has been the asphalt, which doesn't have that much grip, so perhaps that can be looked at for the future. But, so far, it's been fun racing in Vegas."

Lance Stroll: "I felt pretty good in the car today and was happy with my final lap, but I think we were just lacking a bit of straight-line speed in Q2. That can end up being the difference between being knocked out and progressing to Q3 when the field is so tight. Tomorrow's race is going to be tricky given my grid penalty, but our pace is good in the corners, and I think we can manage our tyres well. We'll make the most of the situation and enjoy racing around the streets of Las Vegas."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "We are enjoying learning this new Las Vegas circuit, and it has produced a very tight grid, with small margins making the difference in Qualifying. It was a challenging session with a rapidly evolving track and cool temperatures, which made tyre warm-up especially important. The first race at this exciting venue will be a step into the unknown, but I think we will put on an entertaining race for the fans. It is a circuit that should lend itself to overtaking and I'm confident both our cars will be in the fight for points."