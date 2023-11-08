Site logo

Haas: COTA stewards defer right of review decision

08/11/2023

The hearing addressing the petition for review submitted by Haas concerning violations of track limits during the United States Grand Prix has been adjourned in order for the stewards to independently consider the submissions made.

It will be reconvened on Thursday 9 November, at 15:00 hrs CET involving all parties - Red Bull, Williams and Aston Martin - that attended the first part of the hearing.

Once the hearing has been reconvened, the decision on whether a significant and relevant new element was discovered that was unavailable to the party seeking the review at the time of the decision(s) petitioned to be reviewed will be announced.

The continuation of the hearing concerning the merits of the case is dependent on the outcome of this deliberation.

Meanwhile, claims that the family of Graham Hill is considering protesting the result of the 1964 Mexican Grand Prix, citing the incident involving Lorenzo Bandini which virtually gifted the title to his Ferrari teammate, John Surtees, are thought to be unfounded. However, in the current climate...

