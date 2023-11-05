Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "For the last 30 laps, it felt like I had pressure from Sergio. But when he passed me two laps from the end, I thought the chance of a podium finish was no longer possible.

Then he braked a bit late into Turn One on the final lap, and I said to myself I would go for it into Turn Four. This is a phenomenal result for the whole team. We'd been struggling a little in recent races - especially the last two events - so this podium is for everyone at the track and everyone back at Silverstone. It shows that we will always keep fighting until the very last lap, the last corner."

Lance Stroll: "Neither of my starts were great - I had a lot of wheelspin and very little traction, so I didn't get off the line well. But after that we had a lot of pace - quicker than Ferrari, quicker than Mercedes - and it felt like we were back to where we were at the beginning of the year. Today's result gives us the belief that we can go out and fight for points in these final two races. Finally, a big shout out to the whole team - the last few races have been tough but today is a real reward and sends us home with smiles on our faces after three weeks on the road. I'm looking forward to Vegas!"

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Today's result was a great reward for a lot of hard work over the last few months and a difficult couple of races. Credit to everybody at the track and at the Campus for putting their heads down and working hard: we can all see what is possible with great teamwork. Fernando drove with great intelligence and skill - over the last few laps, he showed the world what a great driver he has always been. Lance did brilliantly to pass both Mercedes, keep the Ferrari behind and catch Sergio and Fernando at the end. It shows what is possible if we provide our drivers with a quick car: they perform exceptionally. We will celebrate this result - but the work continues to close the gap to the teams ahead of us. We will give 100 per cent focus to doing everything we can in the last two races."