Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Sprint team notes - Aston Martin

NEWS STORY
04/11/2023

Fernando Alonso: "It was a fun Sprint today with a lot of wheel-to-wheel racing.

"Unfortunately, we didn't score any points after climbing a few positions, but the car felt competitive so that is a good sign for tomorrow. We've felt more competitive this weekend and it's going in the right direction. It will be close in the race tomorrow and we know there are a number of fast cars around us, so let's see if we can score some big points."

Lance Stroll: "That was a fun race. We didn't get a break in qualifying this morning, and I feel we started out of position, but then we could overtake a lot of cars this afternoon. The car really felt good today; it felt like I was always able to attack the cars in front. We also learnt quite a lot about the car, balance and the tyres - all things we can take into tomorrow's race, and we'll start from a much better position. All credit to everybody in the team for working so hard to get the car into this position. Tomorrow's race will be long and unpredictable, but I think we can have some fun out there."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Both cars showed competitive pace in this afternoon's Sprint. The Soft tyre was the obvious choice today and Fernando and Lance did a good job of managing their pace and looking after the tyres. That helped them make some strong overtaking moves in the final phase of the race, which I am sure was very entertaining for the fans. Given our starting positions for the Sprint [P15 and P17], it was always going to be a stretch to recover to the points-paying positions, but today's mileage will be helpful for optimising our long-run pace ahead of tomorrow's Grand Prix."

