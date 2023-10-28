Mexican GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It was a very tricky Qualifying session today and we've not been performing at our best so far this weekend.

"We've tried a few different things with the set-up, but we seem to be losing pace everywhere over the lap. The race will be tough for everyone with the high temperatures and usually there is a lot of traffic around this circuit. However, we remain hopeful of scoring points tomorrow. After all, we were running in the top 10 in Austin despite having started from the pitlane. It's a long race tomorrow and we will keep pushing."

Carlos Sainz: "It's been a tough weekend extracting performance from the car. We were struggling with pace throughout Qualifying and didn't have the grip to push. I got caught in traffic through the final sector on my fastest lap too, so I lost a few tenths there. We've got a big job to do from P18 on the grid, but we'll get our heads down tonight and see what's possible tomorrow.

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "It was a disappointing Qualifying session. We have not been as competitive as we had hoped and the drivers were not comfortable in the car. We will review and analyse everything to understand where we can improve overnight. There is a long race ahead of us and we will give it everything to try and progress. Our race day performance in Austin shows what is possible. We will be targeting points tomorrow."