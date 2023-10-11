FIA in talks with Lance Stroll

The FIA has confirmed that it is in talks with Lance Stroll following his behaviour after Friday's qualifying session in Qatar.

According to the sport's governing body, the Aston Martin driver may have "contravened FIA rules, policies and procedures" with his outburst.

Having failed to make it out of Q1 for the fourth consecutive race weekend, the Canadian was seen to throw his steering wheel away before pushing his personal trainer.

The incident drew sharp criticism from fans on social media and also within F1 media.

As a result the FIA is to speak to the youngster.

"The FIA Compliance Officer is in discussion with Lance Stroll in relation to several incidents that may have contravened FIA rules, policies and procedures during the Qatar Grand Prix," said a spokesperson.

His recent dismal qualifying performances are pretty much indicative of what has been a dreadful season for Stroll who has been regularly out-performed by his teammate, Fernando Alonso.

While the two-time world champion sits fourth in the standings with 183 points, having visited the podium on 7 occasions this year, Stroll's best result was 4th in Australia.

Indeed, there is increasing pressure on the team to replace the Canadian though that situation is somewhat complicated by the fact that his father owns the team.

Nonetheless, much like at Red Bull, had Stroll been even close to his teammate this year, his team might not find itself at risk of losing out on fourth in the standings despite the obvious drop-off in performance from its car.