Leclerc and Stroll penalised

07/10/2023

Charles Leclerc and Lance Stroll have both been hit with time penalties for "multiple" breaches of the track limits during today's Sprint.

The stewards, having reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence, found that Leclerc had left the track on four occasions without justifiable reason, as did Stroll.

Consequently, both had 5s added to their elapsed time, in the Ferrari driver's case thereby dropping him out of the points.

Claims that Stroll beat up a number of the stewards following the decision are believed to be wide of the mark.

