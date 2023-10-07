Site logo

Qatar GP Sprint: Result (Amended)

NEWS STORY
07/10/2023

Result of the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 19 35:01.297
2 Verstappen Red Bull 19 + 0:01.871
3 Norris McLaren 19 + 0:08.497
4 Russell Mercedes 19 + 0:11.036
5 Hamilton Mercedes 19 + 0:17.314
6 Sainz Ferrari 19 + 0:18.806
7 Albon Williams 19 + 0:19.864
8 Alonso Aston Martin 19 + 0:21.180
9 Gasly Alpine 19 + 0:21.742
10 Bottas Alfa Romeo 19 + 0:22.208
11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 19 + 0:22.863
12 Leclerc Ferrari 19 + 0:24.860
13 Magnussen Haas 19 + 0:24.970
14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 19 + 0:26.868
15 Stroll Aston Martin 19 + 0:29.523
Hulkenberg Haas 11 Accident Damage
Ocon Alpine 10 Accident Damage
Perez Red Bull 10 Accident Damage
Sargeant Williams 2 Spun Off
Lawson AlphaTauri 0 Spun Off

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:25.604 (Lap 17)

