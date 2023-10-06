Site logo

Qatar GP: Qualifying - Times

06/10/2023

Times from today's qualifying session for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:23.778 144.695 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:24.219 0.441
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:24.305 0.527
4 Alonso Aston Martin 1:24.369 0.591
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:24.424 0.646
6 Piastri McLaren 1:24.540 0.762
7 Gasly Alpine 1:24.553 0.775
8 Ocon Alpine 1:24.763 0.985
9 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:25.058 1.280
10 Norris McLaren No Time -
11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:25.301 -
12 Sainz Ferrari 1:25.328 -
13 Perez Red Bull 1:25.462 -
14 Albon Williams 1:25.707 -
15 Hulkenberg Haas 1:25.783 -
16 Sargeant Williams 1:26.210 -
17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:26.345 -
18 Lawson AlphaTauri 1:26.635 -
19 Magnussen Haas 1:27.046 -
20 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:27.432 -

