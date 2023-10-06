Qatar GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:23.778 144.695 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 1:24.219 0.441 3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:24.305 0.527 4 Alonso Aston Martin 1:24.369 0.591 5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:24.424 0.646 6 Piastri McLaren 1:24.540 0.762 7 Gasly Alpine 1:24.553 0.775 8 Ocon Alpine 1:24.763 0.985 9 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:25.058 1.280 10 Norris McLaren No Time - 11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:25.301 - 12 Sainz Ferrari 1:25.328 - 13 Perez Red Bull 1:25.462 - 14 Albon Williams 1:25.707 - 15 Hulkenberg Haas 1:25.783 - 16 Sargeant Williams 1:26.210 - 17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:26.345 - 18 Lawson AlphaTauri 1:26.635 - 19 Magnussen Haas 1:27.046 - 20 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:27.432 -