Qatar GP: Practice - Times

NEWS STORY
06/10/2023

Times from today's free practice session for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:27.428 138.654 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari S 1:27.762 0.334
3 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:27.909 0.481
4 Alonso Aston Martin M 1:27.919 0.491
5 Perez Red Bull S 1:28.016 0.588
6 Tsunoda AlphaTauri S 1:28.027 0.599
7 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:28.171 0.743
8 Russell Mercedes M 1:28.336 0.908
9 Piastri McLaren H 1:28.380 0.952
10 Norris McLaren H 1:28.441 1.013
11 Sargeant Williams S 1:28.550 1.122
12 Albon Williams S 1:28.590 1.162
13 Hamilton Mercedes M 1:28.679 1.251
14 Stroll Aston Martin M 1:28.690 1.262
15 Ocon Alpine M 1:28.732 1.304
16 Gasly Alpine M 1:28.821 1.393
17 Bottas Alfa Romeo S 1:29.041 1.613
18 Zhou Alfa Romeo S 1:29.106 1.678
19 Lawson AlphaTauri S 1:29.238 1.810
20 Magnussen Haas S 1:29.502 2.074

