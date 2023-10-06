Qatar GP: Practice - Times

Times from today's free practice session for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:27.428 138.654 mph 2 Sainz Ferrari S 1:27.762 0.334 3 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:27.909 0.481 4 Alonso Aston Martin M 1:27.919 0.491 5 Perez Red Bull S 1:28.016 0.588 6 Tsunoda AlphaTauri S 1:28.027 0.599 7 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:28.171 0.743 8 Russell Mercedes M 1:28.336 0.908 9 Piastri McLaren H 1:28.380 0.952 10 Norris McLaren H 1:28.441 1.013 11 Sargeant Williams S 1:28.550 1.122 12 Albon Williams S 1:28.590 1.162 13 Hamilton Mercedes M 1:28.679 1.251 14 Stroll Aston Martin M 1:28.690 1.262 15 Ocon Alpine M 1:28.732 1.304 16 Gasly Alpine M 1:28.821 1.393 17 Bottas Alfa Romeo S 1:29.041 1.613 18 Zhou Alfa Romeo S 1:29.106 1.678 19 Lawson AlphaTauri S 1:29.238 1.810 20 Magnussen Haas S 1:29.502 2.074