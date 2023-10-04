Qatar GP: Preview - Aston Martin

Team Principal Mike Krack looks ahead to the Qatar Grand Prix, where we seek to make a step forward and learn from recent rounds in Singapore and Japan.

Furthermore, Mike reflects on our team's progress with the AMR23 and Jessica Hawkins' debut Formula One test.

We returned to points-scoring ways in Japan but unfortunately, Lance had to retire - how do you look back at the team's performance at Suzuka?

Mike Krack: "The last few races have been challenging in terms of performance, operations, and reliability. We need to be at 100% with our operations and our reliability if we are to add performance and do a better job for Lance and Fernando. Lance was forced to park the car with the rear wing issue, while Fernando picked up four points. Being honest, that's not the level we expect of ourselves. We need to keep our heads down and keep fighting."

Have recent results changed our approach to developing the AMR23 - and are we still bringing small developments to every race?

MK: "Continuous development has been our philosophy all year. There are still some developments in the pipeline that will appear on the car all the way to Abu Dhabi - and with stable regulations for next year, these developments will feed into the new car. So we will not take our foot off the gas at all. We will keep pushing and we want to conclude the season strongly."

Does finishing strongly mean finishing fourth in the championship?

MK: "Yes, at least fourth. That's the objective with six races to go. We are currently fourth in both championships and we should not forget we have had some amazing results and seven podiums this year. With every race we continue to learn and grow together as a team. We are in a fierce battle with some exceptional competitors, but we will not go down without a fight."

Looking ahead to the Qatar Grand Prix, how do you think we'll fare this weekend?

MK: "It is nice to be back racing in Qatar. There is a mix of medium-speed and high-speed corners - similar in many ways to Suzuka - so we can expect similar fortunes, to be honest. We will take the learnings from Singapore and Japan and try to take a step forward. Everybody in the team can play their part: we all have to dig deep if we want to turn the tide."

Jessica Hawkins tested the AMR21 recently - how proud are you of that moment and of the work done by the Evolution team?

MK: "It was a very special moment for Jessica. She's been building to this moment for her whole career and really made the most of the opportunity. Jessica is an important part of this team, and I am pleased we could help her take this next stage in her development. Everybody in the team felt very proud."

How did Jessica fare - and what kind of impact has she had on the team?

MK: "Jessica did an excellent job. She impressed us with her preparation in the simulator and that made it an easy decision to put her in the AMR21. Jessica got up to speed quickly and found a nice rhythm. Her feedback was accurate and detailed, and after a few runs she had found a good pace."

What's next for Jess?

MK: "She's a role model - and this test gives her the experience and the showcase to further the cause for women in motorsport, and for women ultimately racing in Formula One. Don't forget: this test served to demonstrate the point that women can handle the physical loadings of a Grand Prix car - she did almost 30 laps without any issues.

"Jess is 28, so she's realistic about her career direction, but we certainly have plans for her within our organisation - which we'll be able to share in the near future. And this experience definitely qualifies her for that role."

Having a driver squad - with Felipe, Stoffel and Jess in it - there's strength in depth. How useful is that?

"Across the team we have so much talent and we are very proud of our driver squad. They all play an important role. They use the simulator, they attend engineering meetings, and they always add value. All three have tested our cars this year, which gives them insight, keeps them match-fit, and demonstrates how we are investing in their development."

Insight and Speed with Cognizant

• Race interruptions: Data is limited due to only one previous running of the Qatar Grand Prix, during which there was a sole Virtual Safety Car period. Ample run-off areas mean there's less chance for cars or debris to get stuck on track therefore reducing the chance of race interruptions.

• Overtaking: With just one DRS zone, it's difficult to pass at Lusail - but, excluding Lap One, there were 41 overtakes in the 2021 race, which shows that it is still possible to make moves.

• Strategy: The track has been completely resurfaced since 2021 so teams will need to learn how the tyres - C1, C2 and C3 compounds allocated by Pirelli - behave on the new surface and factor this into their race strategy.