Qatar GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "We're back racing after a week off. We had a very successful race in Japan with another P2 for me and a double podium for the team. The car had strong pace, which is encouraging as we go into the final seven races of the season.

"Qatar up next. It's another Sprint race weekend, so more opportunity for points. This is only the second time we're racing at the Lusail International Circuit, so we will have to learn as much as we can from the Friday practice session. I've been back at the MTC with the engineers in preparation over the last two weeks. We'll look to extract the maximum from the car and hopefully bring home some more points."

Oscar Piastri: “After a great week away from racing taking in my first podium, it's time to head to Qatar. This is another new track for me, but of course that makes it all the more interesting. I spent some time last week with my engineers going over what we learned in Japan and what we can take forward to Qatar.

"It's a Sprint weekend, which I do enjoy. Hopefully, we can hit the ground running as there are more chances for points. I'm excited and can't wait to get going."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "As we head into Qatar GP week, it's important to acknowledge how far we have come in the season. Achieving a P2 and P3 in Japan was not an easy task, but it was made possible by the quality of the work of the teams' work at the factory and trackside. We're more determined than ever to continue improving, as we work towards being consistent in fighting at the top of the field.

"The Qatar race is fairly new to F1, as we have only visited the Lusail International Circuit once before back in 2021. However, this is the first time we will be bringing the new generation of cars here, so everyone will be trying to make the most of the practice sessions, and the Sprint format only adds to that challenge. As always, we aim to come away with as many points as possible as we look to maximise our performance in the Constructors' Championship."

Lusail International Circuit

Race laps: 57

Circuit length: 5.419 km/3.367 miles

Total race distance: 308.611 km/191.762 miles

Number of corners: 16 (10 right, 6 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C1, Medium: C2 & Soft: C3