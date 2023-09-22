Site logo

Japanese GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

NEWS STORY
22/09/2023

Lando Norris: "A positive day. I think our car is feeling reasonable.

"The balance is a bit all-over-the-place in these very low grip conditions, but I think it's a problem the whole grid has. I'm finding small improvements here and there. The speed is relatively good and if we can tidy some things up, I think we can have a good day tomorrow."

Oscar Piastri: "A decent first day in Japan. I really enjoyed the circuit; it was a lot of fun. There are still some things I want to work on, but it's been a good first day, and as a team, I think it's been a positive Friday. I'm looking forward to tomorrow. Hopefully, we can improve a few things, but it's been a good start."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "We've had a clean, productive first day at Suzuka. The team was able to complete our programme with no major issues for either car. The track presents some interesting challenges for set-up. The tyre degradation is high, but the grip level is low, so, there's a few things we need to look into tonight, but overall the MCL60 seems to be behaving well. We'll take a good look tonight at the information we acquired today, with a view to being as well-prepared as we can be for the rest of the weekend."

