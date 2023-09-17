Singapore GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Incredible. Carlos, Charles, Lewis, George, and I really pushed each other hard all evening.

"The end of the race was very stressful, but it paid off. We knew it was going to be tough as soon as Mercedes boxed, especially with only a couple of cars for them to overtake - but we held them off, did what we needed to do and we're on the podium with P2, so I'm super-happy this evening.

"The team is amazing, and I can't thank them enough for their hard work in giving me this car. It was good to see Oscar fighting his way through to P7, cementing the points for the team also. The car looked great in the Stealth Mode livery and it's just a great result for the team tonight. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do in Japan."

Oscar Piastri: "P7. Not a bad night's work! Obviously, our pace was decent, and I feel that I took advantage of the stuff going on around me after a good first lap. All-in-all, pretty happy with that. I don't think there was too much left on the table there. It's great to see Lando on the podium and for the team to be rewarded for all their hard work. I'm looking forward to the upgrades next week and hopefully we can have some more fun."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Tonight, we are celebrating a very good result for the team here in Singapore. Our aim for Oscar was to get him into the points, he did an excellent job, rising from P17 to P7. Our decision to leave Lando out at the VSC paid off with P2. It worked out well, but it was marginal and could have easily gone the other way, the end of the race was very tense! We had great pit-stops today, good strategy and everyone on the race team has worked very hard all weekend in tough conditions - but I want to take the opportunity to thank everyone at the factory for getting this upgrade onto Lando's car and making this possible. We're heading to Suzuka now, where we look forward to another good race!"