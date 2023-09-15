Singapore GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I think it was a reasonable Friday, it was good to get the new bits on the car and everything's looking positive from that side at the minute.

"It's a nice improvement from what we had. I think it's done everything that it should have done, so a good job by the team to get the upgrade here and for it all to work as it should. I think the pace is reasonable, we might not be as good as Ferrari, but we're in a good fight for a good position otherwise."

Oscar Piastri: "First day in Singapore done. A lot of learning. It's a tricky circuit and I think we've got some work to do on the car and some work to do on the driving as well, but I definitely learned a lot. I think we're in better shape with more experience for myself, but still a lot to go over ahead of tomorrow."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Lizards aside, it's been a smooth first day in Singapore for both sides of the garage. We were able to complete the programme we had planned, which was centred around testing new aerodynamic parts and understanding tyres for the race. We're happy with the data collected. I would like to thank the team back at the factory and here trackside for the efforts that led to testing this upgrade, which has been adopted on Lando's car this weekend. In terms of competitiveness, some cars look pretty quick, but we will try our best to be in the mix for good points. Oscar is doing a good job finding his feet at what is a new track for him, improving run by run. More to come tomorrow."